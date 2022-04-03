Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (46-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

  • The Jazz score just 4.2 more points per game (113.4) than the Grizzlies give up (109.2).
  • Utah is 41-9 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
  • When Memphis allows fewer than 113.4 points, it is 43-7.
  • The Grizzlies score an average of 115.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 107.9 the Jazz allow.
  • Memphis is 49-8 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Utah has a 41-18 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Utah has a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Memphis has put together a 42-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.3 PPG average.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant averages enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • De'Anthony Melton (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

L 107-101

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

L 114-100

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

L 121-115

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

W 122-109

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

L 111-107

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Pacers

W 133-103

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

W 127-102

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

W 123-95

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

W 112-111

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

W 122-114

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
