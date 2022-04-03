Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (46-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

The Jazz score just 4.2 more points per game (113.4) than the Grizzlies give up (109.2).

Utah is 41-9 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 113.4 points, it is 43-7.

The Grizzlies score an average of 115.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 107.9 the Jazz allow.

Memphis is 49-8 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Utah has a 41-18 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Utah has a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Memphis has put together a 42-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.3 PPG average.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant averages enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Steven Adams grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.1 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

De'Anthony Melton (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/25/2022 Hornets L 107-101 Away 3/27/2022 Mavericks L 114-100 Away 3/29/2022 Clippers L 121-115 Away 3/31/2022 Lakers W 122-109 Home 4/2/2022 Warriors L 111-107 Away 4/5/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/6/2022 Thunder - Home 4/8/2022 Suns - Home 4/10/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule