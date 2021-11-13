Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (7-5) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-4) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat
- The 110.6 points per game the Jazz score are 6.7 more points than the Heat allow (103.9).
- When Utah totals more than 103.9 points, it is 8-1.
- Miami is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Heat score an average of 110.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.9 the Jazz give up.
- Miami has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 102.9 points.
- Utah's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Utah is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Heat are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 43.8% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.2 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 15.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is the top scorer for the Heat with 23.6 points per game. He also adds 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 20.3 points and 2.3 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.
- Tyler Herro is consistent from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Adebayo with 0.5 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Hawks
W 116-98
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
L 118-115
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
L 107-100
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
W 110-98
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
L 111-100
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/24/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
L 95-78
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
W 118-115
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
L 113-96
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
L 120-117
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
L 112-109
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
-
Away