Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) guard in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (7-5) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-4) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat

    • The 110.6 points per game the Jazz score are 6.7 more points than the Heat allow (103.9).
    • When Utah totals more than 103.9 points, it is 8-1.
    • Miami is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Heat score an average of 110.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.9 the Jazz give up.
    • Miami has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 102.9 points.
    • Utah's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
    • Utah is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
    • The Heat are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 43.8% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Miami has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.2 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 15.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler is the top scorer for the Heat with 23.6 points per game. He also adds 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 20.3 points and 2.3 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.
    • Tyler Herro is consistent from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Adebayo with 0.5 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    W 116-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    L 118-115

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    L 107-100

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    W 110-98

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-100

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    L 95-78

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    W 118-115

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 120-117

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 112-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Miami Heat at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

