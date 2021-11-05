Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (7-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Jazz
- The Heat put up 10.8 more points per game (110.9) than the Jazz allow (100.1).
- Miami is 6-0 when scoring more than 100.1 points.
- Utah has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Jazz's 112.8 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 98.4 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 98.4 points, Utah is 7-1.
- Miami's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at first.
- The Heat average 12 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 10th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.4 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 12.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.1 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell's points (24.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert grabs 17.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 1.8 per game.
