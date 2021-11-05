Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (7-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Jazz

The Heat put up 10.8 more points per game (110.9) than the Jazz allow (100.1).

Miami is 6-0 when scoring more than 100.1 points.

Utah has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Jazz's 112.8 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 98.4 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 98.4 points, Utah is 7-1.

Miami's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 112.8 points.

The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at first.

The Heat average 12 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 10th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.4 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 12.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.1 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch