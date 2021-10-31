Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (4-1) hit the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -2 224 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 112.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Bucks give up.

When Utah puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 2-0.

Milwaukee is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Bucks' 110.5 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 99.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 99.0 points, Milwaukee is 3-1.

Utah's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.

The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

The Jazz average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Bucks by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 23rd.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 22.0 points and distributing 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 18.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Royce O'Neale is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Hassan Whiteside leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch