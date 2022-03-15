Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (42-25) will attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (42-26) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bucks

The Jazz score 113.9 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 110.7 the Bucks give up.

Utah has a 34-7 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 113.9 points, it is 31-9.

The Bucks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, seven more points than the 107.5 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 39-8 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.

Utah is 37-13 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.

The Jazz make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Utah is 33-11 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Bucks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.1% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee has put together a 33-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 5.4 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits atop the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Thunder W 116-103 Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks L 111-103 Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-85 Home 3/11/2022 Spurs L 104-102 Away 3/12/2022 Kings W 134-125 Home 3/14/2022 Bucks - Home 3/16/2022 Bulls - Home 3/18/2022 Clippers - Home 3/20/2022 Knicks - Away 3/21/2022 Nets - Away 3/23/2022 Celtics - Away

