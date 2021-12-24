Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.0 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (21-9) host Karl-Anthony Towns (11th, 24.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

    • The Jazz average 6.7 more points per game (115.4) than the Timberwolves allow (108.7).
    • When Utah scores more than 108.7 points, it is 19-3.
    • Minnesota has a 14-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.
    • The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota is 13-7 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Utah is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
    • Utah has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
    • Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he dishes out 6.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    W 123-98

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    L 128-126

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    L 109-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 112-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 116-111

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 124-107

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 111-105

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    L 114-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

