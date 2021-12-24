Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.0 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (21-9) host Karl-Anthony Towns (11th, 24.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz average 6.7 more points per game (115.4) than the Timberwolves allow (108.7).

When Utah scores more than 108.7 points, it is 19-3.

Minnesota has a 14-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 13-7 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Utah is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Utah has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he dishes out 6.5 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Wizards W 123-98 Away 12/15/2021 Clippers W 124-103 Home 12/17/2021 Spurs L 128-126 Home 12/18/2021 Wizards L 109-103 Home 12/20/2021 Hornets W 112-102 Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule