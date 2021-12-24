How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.0 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (21-9) host Karl-Anthony Towns (11th, 24.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves
- The Jazz average 6.7 more points per game (115.4) than the Timberwolves allow (108.7).
- When Utah scores more than 108.7 points, it is 19-3.
- Minnesota has a 14-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.0 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 13-7 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Utah is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Utah has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he dishes out 6.5 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
W 123-98
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
W 124-103
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
L 128-126
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
L 109-103
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
W 112-102
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
W 116-111
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
W 124-107
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
W 110-92
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
W 111-105
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
L 114-102
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
-
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away