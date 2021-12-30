Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (25-9) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz average 7.1 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves give up (108.8).

Utah is 23-3 when scoring more than 108.8 points.

Minnesota has a 15-9 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.

The Timberwolves average just 2.5 more points per game (108.1) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).

Minnesota has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.

In games Utah shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 19-5 overall.

Minnesota is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 6.7 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Hornets W 112-102 Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves W 128-116 Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks W 120-116 Home 12/27/2021 Spurs W 110-104 Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers W 120-105 Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/7/2022 Raptors - Away 1/8/2022 Pacers - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule