Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (25-9) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves
- The Jazz average 7.1 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves give up (108.8).
- Utah is 23-3 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
- Minnesota has a 15-9 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Timberwolves average just 2.5 more points per game (108.1) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).
- Minnesota has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Utah shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 19-5 overall.
- Minnesota is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 6.7 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Hornets
W 112-102
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
W 128-116
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
W 120-116
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
W 110-104
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 120-105
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Mavericks
W 111-105
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
L 114-102
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
L 128-116
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
L 96-88
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
-
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away