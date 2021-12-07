Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Target Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

    • The 108.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 3.2 more points than the Jazz allow (104.8).
    • Minnesota is 9-7 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
    • When Utah gives up fewer than 108.0 points, it is 12-3.
    • The Jazz's 114.0 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 107.6 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
    • Utah has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 114.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
    • The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Jazz by 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Timberwolves are the best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 17th.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
    • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell is at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 24.2 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.
    • Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Kentucky vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charlotte vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duquesne vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Belmont vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy