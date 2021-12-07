Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Target Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

The 108.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 3.2 more points than the Jazz allow (104.8).

Minnesota is 9-7 when scoring more than 104.8 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 108.0 points, it is 12-3.

The Jazz's 114.0 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 107.6 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Utah has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Timberwolves are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Jazz by 3.5 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 17th.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch