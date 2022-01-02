Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (26-9) hope to extend an eight-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

The Pelicans put up 105.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Jazz give up.

When New Orleans totals more than 105.7 points, it is 11-9.

When Utah allows fewer than 105.1 points, it is 18-1.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.

Utah has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

New Orleans is 13-12 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Pelicans average 12 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch