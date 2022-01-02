Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (26-9) hope to extend an eight-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz
- The Pelicans put up 105.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Jazz give up.
- When New Orleans totals more than 105.7 points, it is 11-9.
- When Utah allows fewer than 105.1 points, it is 18-1.
- The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.
- Utah has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- New Orleans is 13-12 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.
- The Pelicans average 12 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell sits at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 25.0 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.
- Utah's leader in rebounds is Rudy Gobert with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Conley with 5.2 per game.
- Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).
