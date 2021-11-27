Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (12-6) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

The Jazz put up 112.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 109.3 the Pelicans give up.

Utah is 10-2 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

New Orleans is 4-9 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Pelicans average just 1.4 fewer points per game (102.0) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (103.4).

When it scores more than 103.4 points, New Orleans is 3-4.

Utah's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.

The Jazz make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Utah shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.9 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.

Graham is dependable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 76ers W 120-85 Home 11/18/2021 Raptors W 119-103 Home 11/20/2021 Kings W 123-105 Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies L 119-118 Home 11/24/2021 Thunder W 110-104 Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule