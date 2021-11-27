Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (12-6) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

    • The Jazz put up 112.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 109.3 the Pelicans give up.
    • Utah is 10-2 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • New Orleans is 4-9 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Pelicans average just 1.4 fewer points per game (102.0) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (103.4).
    • When it scores more than 103.4 points, New Orleans is 3-4.
    • Utah's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
    • The Jazz make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • In games Utah shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
    • New Orleans has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.9 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is dependable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    W 120-85

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-103

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    W 123-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 119-118

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 110-104

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    L 113-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    W 94-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-94

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-96

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    W 127-102

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    53 seconds ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy