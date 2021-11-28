Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) face the Utah Jazz (12-7) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

    • The Jazz average just 2.8 more points per game (111.5) than the Pelicans allow (108.7).
    • Utah has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 108.7 points.
    • New Orleans is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 101.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 103.2 the Jazz give up.
    • When it scores more than 103.2 points, New Orleans is 3-4.
    • Utah's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Jazz make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
    • Utah is 8-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas puts up 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.8 per game. He also records 14.8 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-103

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    W 123-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 119-118

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 110-104

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    L 98-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    W 94-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-94

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-96

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    W 127-102

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    W 98-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

