The New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) face the Utah Jazz (12-7) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

The Jazz average just 2.8 more points per game (111.5) than the Pelicans allow (108.7).

Utah has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 108.7 points.

New Orleans is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 101.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 103.2 the Jazz give up.

When it scores more than 103.2 points, New Orleans is 3-4.

Utah's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Jazz make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Utah is 8-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.8 per game. He also records 14.8 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.

Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Raptors W 119-103 Home 11/20/2021 Kings W 123-105 Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies L 119-118 Home 11/24/2021 Thunder W 110-104 Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans L 98-97 Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/9/2021 76ers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule