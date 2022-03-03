Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz give up.

New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.

The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 109.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Utah is 35-7 when it scores more than 109.2 points.

New Orleans has a 25-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Pelicans grab an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Jazz by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch