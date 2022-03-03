Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

  • The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz give up.
  • New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
  • When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.
  • The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 109.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 35-7 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • New Orleans has a 25-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
  • The Pelicans grab an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Jazz by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell sits at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 25.4 points per game. He also collects 4.0 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
  • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
  • Mitchell hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy