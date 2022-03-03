How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz
- The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz give up.
- New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.
- The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 109.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Utah is 35-7 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
- New Orleans has a 25-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Pelicans grab an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Jazz by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell sits at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 25.4 points per game. He also collects 4.0 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
- Mitchell hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).
How To Watch
March
4
2022
Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)