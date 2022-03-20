Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (44-26) take on the New York Knicks (30-40) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -3.5 224 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 7.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks allow (106.8).

Utah has a 44-11 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.

When New York allows fewer than 114.1 points, it is 27-24.

The Knicks score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 17-14.

Utah has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Jazz pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (11.5).

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch