Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (44-26) take on the New York Knicks (30-40) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Knicks

Jazz vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-3.5

224 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz average 7.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks allow (106.8).
  • Utah has a 44-11 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.
  • When New York allows fewer than 114.1 points, it is 27-24.
  • The Knicks score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 17-14.
  • Utah has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
  • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Jazz pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (11.5).
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by recording 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Utah Jazz at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
