Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Northwest Division foes square off when the Utah Jazz (0-0) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) at Vivint Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder
- Last year, the Jazz put up 116.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 115.6 the Thunder allowed.
- When Utah scored more than 115.6 points last season, it went 31-8.
- Oklahoma City had an 18-21 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Thunder scored an average of 105.0 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.
- Oklahoma City put together a 17-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
- Utah had a 28-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Jazz made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Utah had a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Thunder shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
- Oklahoma City went 16-19 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season.
- Rudy Gobert grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per contest.
- Mitchell made 3.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Conley averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Gobert collected 2.7 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Darius Bazley grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game, while Theo Maledon notched 3.5 assists per contest.
- Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
10/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
10/22/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
-
Away
How To Watch
October
20
2021
Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
