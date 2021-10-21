Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    Northwest Division foes square off when the Utah Jazz (0-0) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) at Vivint Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Vivint Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder

    • Last year, the Jazz put up 116.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 115.6 the Thunder allowed.
    • When Utah scored more than 115.6 points last season, it went 31-8.
    • Oklahoma City had an 18-21 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
    • The Thunder scored an average of 105.0 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City put together a 17-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
    • Utah had a 28-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Jazz made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Utah had a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Thunder shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
    • Oklahoma City went 16-19 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Rudy Gobert grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per contest.
    • Mitchell made 3.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Gobert collected 2.7 blocks per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Darius Bazley grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game, while Theo Maledon notched 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    
