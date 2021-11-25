Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-13.5
207.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz
- The 112.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 6.5 more points than the Thunder give up (106.0).
- When Utah totals more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.
- Oklahoma City is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 98.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
- Utah's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.7 points.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
- The Jazz's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (11.0).
- The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)