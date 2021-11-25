Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Paycom Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Thunder

    Jazz vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -13.5

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

    • The 112.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 6.5 more points than the Thunder give up (106.0).
    • When Utah totals more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 98.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
    • Utah's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.7 points.
    • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
    • The Jazz's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (11.0).
    • The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy