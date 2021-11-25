Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13.5 207.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

The 112.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 6.5 more points than the Thunder give up (106.0).

When Utah totals more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.

Oklahoma City is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Thunder score an average of 98.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Utah's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.7 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.

The Jazz's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (11.0).

The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch