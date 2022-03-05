Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (39-22) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

  • The Thunder record 102.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 11-7 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
  • When Utah gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 16-3.
  • The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.7 points, Utah is 36-9.
  • Oklahoma City's record is 17-28 when it gives up fewer than 114.1 points.
  • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fourth.
  • The Thunder pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Jazz average (10.3).
  • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 11th.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
  • Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 23.1 points a game in addition to his 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell averages 25.6 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.5 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Mitchell is the most prolific from deep for the Jazz, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
  • Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
