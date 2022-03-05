Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (39-22) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz
- The Thunder record 102.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz allow.
- Oklahoma City is 11-7 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
- When Utah gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 16-3.
- The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Utah is 36-9.
- Oklahoma City's record is 17-28 when it gives up fewer than 114.1 points.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fourth.
- The Thunder pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Jazz average (10.3).
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 23.1 points a game in addition to his 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell averages 25.6 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.5 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Mitchell is the most prolific from deep for the Jazz, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
