Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (39-22) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

The Thunder record 102.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz allow.

Oklahoma City is 11-7 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 16-3.

The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Utah is 36-9.

Oklahoma City's record is 17-28 when it gives up fewer than 114.1 points.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fourth.

The Thunder pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Jazz average (10.3).

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 11th.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.

Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 23.1 points a game in addition to his 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch