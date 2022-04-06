Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (46-32) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-55) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder

  • The Jazz record just 2.1 more points per game (113.4) than the Thunder give up (111.3).
  • When Utah scores more than 111.3 points, it is 36-7.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 113.4 points, it is 19-29.
  • The Thunder score only 3.8 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Jazz give up (107.9).
  • When it scores more than 107.9 points, Oklahoma City is 14-14.
  • Utah has a 28-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
  • In games Utah shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 35-13 overall.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 13-13 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game to go with 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.5 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's points (24.5 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Thunder's leaderboards.
  • Darius Bazley grabs 6.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.8 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oklahoma City rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is reliable from deep and leads the Thunder with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

L 114-100

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

L 121-115

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

W 122-109

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

L 111-107

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

W 121-115

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

W 134-131

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

L 136-118

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

L 110-101

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

W 117-96

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 98-94

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

