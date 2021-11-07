Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quit Snyder taks strategy with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (2-8) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (7-2) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Jazz

The Magic average just 2.2 fewer points per game (99.9) than the Jazz allow (102.1).

Orlando has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 102.1 points.

Utah is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 99.9 points.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.0 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 108.6 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Utah is 5-1.

Orlando's record is 2-5 when it gives up fewer than 113.0 points.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Magic average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Jazz pull down per game (10.4).

The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 13th.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 18.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch