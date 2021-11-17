Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) play at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. 76ers

The Jazz put up just 4.5 more points per game (110.2) than the 76ers give up (105.7).

When Utah scores more than 105.7 points, it is 8-1.

Philadelphia is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The 76ers' 109.9 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 103.5 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Utah has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.

The Jazz are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The 76ers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.3 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey racks up 17.6 points and adds 4.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.6 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Seth Curry is reliable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drummond (1.2 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Heat L 118-115 Away 11/7/2021 Magic L 107-100 Away 11/9/2021 Hawks W 110-98 Home 11/11/2021 Pacers L 111-100 Home 11/13/2021 Heat L 111-105 Home 11/16/2021 76ers - Home 11/18/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Kings - Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/24/2021 Thunder - Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule