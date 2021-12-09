Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (17-7) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. 76ers

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. 76ers

    Jazz vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -3

    216 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz score nine more points per game (114.9) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
    • Utah has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 13-4.
    • The 76ers score just 2.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Jazz allow (104.8).
    • When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.
    • Utah's record is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 28th.
    • The Jazz average 9.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Jazz are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 28th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 24.7 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey collects 16.8 points and adds 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond grabs 10 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.5 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the 76ers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drummond (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
