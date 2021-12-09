Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (17-7) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -3 216 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Jazz

The Jazz score nine more points per game (114.9) than the 76ers give up (105.9).

Utah has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 13-4.

The 76ers score just 2.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Jazz allow (104.8).

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.

Utah's record is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 28th.

The Jazz average 9.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 24.7 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch