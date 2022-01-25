Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (36-9) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-11
221 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz
- The Suns average 5.4 more points per game (112.5) than the Jazz allow (107.1).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 107.1 points, it is 30-2.
- Utah is 26-9 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Utah is 30-9.
- Phoenix has a 34-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Suns' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Jazz pull down per game (10.3).
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.1 in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz's Donovan Mitchell puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 15.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.0 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
- Mitchell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).
How To Watch
