Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

The Phoenix Suns (36-9) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -11 221 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

The Suns average 5.4 more points per game (112.5) than the Jazz allow (107.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 107.1 points, it is 30-2.

Utah is 26-9 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Utah is 30-9.

Phoenix has a 34-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Suns' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Jazz pull down per game (10.3).

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.1 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch