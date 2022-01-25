Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (36-9) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Suns

Suns vs Jazz Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-11

221 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

  • The Suns average 5.4 more points per game (112.5) than the Jazz allow (107.1).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 107.1 points, it is 30-2.
  • Utah is 26-9 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Utah is 30-9.
  • Phoenix has a 34-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.
  • The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
  • The Suns' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Jazz pull down per game (10.3).
  • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.1 in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz's Donovan Mitchell puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 15.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.0 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
  • Mitchell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy