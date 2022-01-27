Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (30-18) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

The Suns score 112.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 31-2.

Utah is 26-9 when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.

The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Utah is 30-10.

Phoenix's record is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

Phoenix is 30-4 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Utah has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell collects 25.5 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.

Rudy Gobert's stat line of 15.1 rebounds, 16.0 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/16/2022 Pistons W 135-108 Away 1/17/2022 Spurs W 121-107 Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks W 109-101 Away 1/22/2022 Pacers W 113-103 Home 1/24/2022 Jazz W 115-109 Home 1/26/2022 Jazz - Away 1/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/30/2022 Spurs - Home 2/1/2022 Nets - Home 2/3/2022 Hawks - Away 2/5/2022 Wizards - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule