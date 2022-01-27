Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (30-18) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

  • The Suns score 112.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz allow.
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 31-2.
  • Utah is 26-9 when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.6 points, Utah is 30-10.
  • Phoenix's record is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
  • Phoenix is 30-4 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
  • Utah has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell collects 25.5 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert's stat line of 15.1 rebounds, 16.0 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

W 135-108

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

W 121-107

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

W 109-101

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

W 113-103

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

W 115-109

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/30/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/5/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

L 101-95

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

L 116-111

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

W 111-101

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

L 94-92

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

L 115-109

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/4/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
