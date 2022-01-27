Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (37-9) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (30-18) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns
- The Suns score 112.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz allow.
- When Phoenix puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 31-2.
- Utah is 26-9 when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Utah is 30-10.
- Phoenix's record is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- Phoenix is 30-4 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Utah has compiled a 28-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell collects 25.5 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert's stat line of 15.1 rebounds, 16.0 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
W 135-108
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
W 121-107
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
W 109-101
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
W 113-103
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
W 115-109
Home
1/26/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/30/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
L 101-95
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
L 116-111
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
W 111-101
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
L 94-92
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
L 115-109
Away
1/26/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/4/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home