Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

The Utah Jazz (37-22) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (49-11) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -2.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are 8.0 more points than the Suns give up (105.7).

Utah has a 37-11 record when scoring more than 105.7 points.

Phoenix is 44-3 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Suns score an average of 113.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 40-5 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Utah's record is 34-11 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.

The Jazz's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Suns grab per game (10.0).

The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.8 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch