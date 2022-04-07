Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (47-32) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (63-16) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns
- The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 6.3 more points than the Suns allow (107.2).
- When Utah puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 46-12.
- Phoenix has a 53-4 record when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Suns score an average of 115.0 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 108.0 the Jazz give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 50-7 record in games it scores more than 108.0 points.
- Utah is 42-17 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.
- The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Utah is 40-16 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Suns' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Phoenix has put together a 50-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.0 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.6 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his stats.
- The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
- Booker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Suns, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/29/2022
Clippers
L 121-115
Away
3/31/2022
Lakers
W 122-109
Home
4/2/2022
Warriors
L 111-107
Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
W 121-115
Home
4/6/2022
Thunder
W 137-101
Home
4/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Warriors
W 107-103
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-114
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
L 117-96
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
W 121-110
Home
4/6/2022
Clippers
L 113-109
Away
4/8/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/10/2022
Kings
-
Home
