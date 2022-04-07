Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (47-32) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (63-16) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

  • The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 6.3 more points than the Suns allow (107.2).
  • When Utah puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 46-12.
  • Phoenix has a 53-4 record when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Suns score an average of 115.0 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 108.0 the Jazz give up.
  • Phoenix has put together a 50-7 record in games it scores more than 108.0 points.
  • Utah is 42-17 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Utah is 40-16 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Suns' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Phoenix has put together a 50-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.0 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.6 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
  • Booker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Suns, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

L 121-115

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

W 122-109

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

L 111-107

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

W 121-115

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

W 137-101

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Warriors

W 107-103

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-114

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

L 117-96

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

W 121-110

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

L 113-109

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
