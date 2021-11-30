Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will visit the Utah Jazz (13-7) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The 112.3 points per game the Jazz record are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).

When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.

Portland has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Trail Blazers' 110.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz give up.

Portland has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.

Utah has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Utah is 8-1 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard averages 22.0 points and tacks on 7.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

CJ McCollum is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Nurkic (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Kings W 123-105 Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies L 119-118 Home 11/24/2021 Thunder W 110-104 Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans L 98-97 Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans W 127-105 Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/9/2021 76ers - Away 12/11/2021 Wizards - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule