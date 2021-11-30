Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will visit the Utah Jazz (13-7) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 112.3 points per game the Jazz record are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).
    • When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.
    • Portland has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers' 110.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz give up.
    • Portland has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.
    • Utah has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
    • Utah is 8-1 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
    • This season, Portland has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard averages 22.0 points and tacks on 7.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Nurkic (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    W 123-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 119-118

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 110-104

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    L 98-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 127-105

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    W 112-107

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 119-100

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    L 125-121

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-103

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

