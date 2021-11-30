Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will visit the Utah Jazz (13-7) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- The 112.3 points per game the Jazz record are just 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).
- When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.
- Portland has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 110.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz give up.
- Portland has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.
- Utah has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
- Utah is 8-1 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- This season, Portland has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard averages 22.0 points and tacks on 7.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Nurkic (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Kings
W 123-105
Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
L 119-118
Home
11/24/2021
Thunder
W 110-104
Away
11/26/2021
Pelicans
L 98-97
Home
11/27/2021
Pelicans
W 127-105
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Bulls
W 112-107
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
W 118-111
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
W 119-100
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
L 125-121
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
L 118-103
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away