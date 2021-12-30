Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (24-9) hope to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7 228.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

The Jazz score 115.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 17-3.

Portland is 12-8 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.

The Trail Blazers put up just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (105.6).

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.

Utah's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Jazz pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.7).

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch