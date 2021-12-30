Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (24-9) hope to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-7
228.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- The Jazz score 115.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers allow.
- When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 17-3.
- Portland is 12-8 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (105.6).
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.
- Utah's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.
- The Jazz pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.7).
- The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard collects 23.9 points and tacks on 7.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Lillard is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.
