    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (24-9) hope to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

    Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -7

    228.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz score 115.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers allow.
    • When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 17-3.
    • Portland is 12-8 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Trail Blazers put up just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (105.6).
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.
    • Utah's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.
    • The Jazz pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.7).
    • The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard collects 23.9 points and tacks on 7.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lillard is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

