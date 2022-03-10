Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (40-24) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- The Jazz put up 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-13.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
- Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah's record is 29-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Utah is 22-6 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- Portland is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Suns
W 118-114
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
W 132-127
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
L 124-90
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
W 116-103
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
L 111-103
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/12/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/14/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Warriors
L 132-95
Home
2/27/2022
Nuggets
L 124-92
Home
3/2/2022
Suns
L 120-90
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-121
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-81
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away