Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (40-24) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Jazz put up 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-13.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
  • Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah's record is 29-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Utah is 22-6 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • Portland is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Suns

W 118-114

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

W 132-127

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

L 124-90

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

W 116-103

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

L 111-103

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Warriors

L 132-95

Home

2/27/2022

Nuggets

L 124-92

Home

3/2/2022

Suns

L 120-90

Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-121

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-81

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy