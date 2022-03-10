Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (40-24) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz put up 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-13.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.

Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah's record is 29-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Utah is 22-6 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Portland is 18-12 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Suns W 118-114 Away 3/2/2022 Rockets W 132-127 Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans L 124-90 Away 3/6/2022 Thunder W 116-103 Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks L 111-103 Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/11/2022 Spurs - Away 3/12/2022 Kings - Home 3/14/2022 Bucks - Home 3/16/2022 Bulls - Home 3/18/2022 Clippers - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule