Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

The Utah Jazz (48-33) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-54) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -16.5 220 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

The Jazz record just 1.6 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.2).

When Utah totals more than 115.2 points, it is 31-4.

Portland is 22-15 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers average only 1.3 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.9).

Portland is 21-18 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Utah is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 106.6 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 24th.

The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.5).

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.7 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch