Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (1-0) play the Sacramento Kings (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-6.5
226.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz
- Last year, the Jazz put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Kings allowed (117.6).
- Utah had a 25-5 record last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Kings scored 6.6 more points per game last year (113.8) than the Jazz gave up to opponents (107.2).
- Sacramento put together a 25-24 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
- Utah went 44-6 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Kings finished 30th.
- The Jazz averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Kings by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
- The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
- Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
- Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes grabbed an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
- Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
- Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
