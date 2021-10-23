    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (1-0) play the Sacramento Kings (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Kings

    Jazz vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -6.5

    226.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

    • Last year, the Jazz put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Kings allowed (117.6).
    • Utah had a 25-5 record last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
    • The Kings scored 6.6 more points per game last year (113.8) than the Jazz gave up to opponents (107.2).
    • Sacramento put together a 25-24 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
    • Utah went 44-6 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Kings finished 30th.
    • The Jazz averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Kings by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley averaged 6.0 assists per contest.
    • Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes grabbed an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
    • Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

