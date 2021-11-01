Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (5-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (3-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

    • The Jazz put up 111.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Kings give up.
    • Utah is 2-0 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
    • When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Kings put up an average of 109.0 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.3 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 98.3 points, Sacramento is 3-3.
    • Utah's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
    • Utah has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
    • The Kings' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • Sacramento has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 23.0 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 17.2 boards per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 23.3 points per game. He also adds 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.5 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per matchup.
    • Buddy Hield knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Barnes with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.5 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    W 110-101

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 122-110

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 122-91

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    L 107-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    W 107-95

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-101

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-107

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    W 110-107

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-109

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 105-99

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    31 minutes ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy