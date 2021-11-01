Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (5-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (3-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

The Jazz put up 111.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Kings give up.

Utah is 2-0 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 2-2.

The Kings put up an average of 109.0 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.3 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 98.3 points, Sacramento is 3-3.

Utah's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.

Utah has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Kings' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Sacramento has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 23.0 points per game along with 4.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 17.2 boards per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 23.3 points per game. He also adds 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.

Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.5 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per matchup.

Buddy Hield knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Barnes with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.5 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Kings W 110-101 Away 10/26/2021 Nuggets W 122-110 Home 10/28/2021 Rockets W 122-91 Away 10/30/2021 Bulls L 107-99 Away 10/31/2021 Bucks W 107-95 Away 11/2/2021 Kings - Home 11/4/2021 Hawks - Away 11/6/2021 Heat - Away 11/7/2021 Magic - Away 11/9/2021 Hawks - Home 11/11/2021 Pacers - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule