Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (5-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (3-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings
- The Jazz put up 111.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Kings give up.
- Utah is 2-0 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 2-2.
- The Kings put up an average of 109.0 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.3 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 98.3 points, Sacramento is 3-3.
- Utah's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
- Utah has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Kings' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Sacramento has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 23.0 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 17.2 boards per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes is the top scorer for the Kings with 23.3 points per game. He also adds 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.5 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Buddy Hield knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Barnes with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.5 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Kings
W 110-101
Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
W 122-110
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
W 122-91
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
L 107-99
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
W 107-95
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
L 110-101
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
L 119-107
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
W 110-107
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
W 113-109
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
L 105-99
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
-
Away
How To Watch
November
2
2021
Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)