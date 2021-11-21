Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball agasint Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (6-10) will host the Utah Jazz (9-5) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 111.4 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.3 the Kings allow.

Utah has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.

Sacramento is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Kings put up 13.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (95.4).

Sacramento has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 95.4 points.

Utah's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.

The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

The Jazz pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (10.3).

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 16th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.7 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch