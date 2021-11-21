Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball agasint Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (6-10) will host the Utah Jazz (9-5) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Kings

    Jazz vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -7.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz average 111.4 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.3 the Kings allow.
    • Utah has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.
    • Sacramento is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Kings put up 13.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (95.4).
    • Sacramento has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 95.4 points.
    • Utah's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.
    • The Jazz pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (10.3).
    • The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 16th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.7 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Richaun Holmes' stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.8 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
    • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 4.3 threes per game.
    • Tyrese Haliburton (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
