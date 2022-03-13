Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (41-25) will attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (24-44) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

The Jazz put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Kings give up (115.2).

Utah is 25-4 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Sacramento has a 15-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Kings score just 2.8 more points per game (110.0) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.2).

Sacramento has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Utah's record is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Utah has a 23-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento is 19-16 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.3 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans L 124-90 Away 3/6/2022 Thunder W 116-103 Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks L 111-103 Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-85 Home 3/11/2022 Spurs L 104-102 Away 3/12/2022 Kings - Home 3/14/2022 Bucks - Home 3/16/2022 Bulls - Home 3/18/2022 Clippers - Home 3/20/2022 Knicks - Away 3/21/2022 Nets - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule