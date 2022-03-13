Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (41-25) will attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (24-44) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings
- The Jazz put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Kings give up (115.2).
- Utah is 25-4 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
- Sacramento has a 15-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Kings score just 2.8 more points per game (110.0) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.2).
- Sacramento has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Utah's record is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Utah has a 23-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento is 19-16 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.3 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
L 124-90
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
W 116-103
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
L 111-103
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
W 123-85
Home
3/11/2022
Spurs
L 104-102
Away
3/12/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/14/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
L 125-95
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
W 115-112
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
L 114-113
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
L 131-115
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
L 106-100
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away