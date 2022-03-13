Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (41-25) will attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (24-44) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

  • The Jazz put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Kings give up (115.2).
  • Utah is 25-4 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
  • Sacramento has a 15-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Kings score just 2.8 more points per game (110.0) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.2).
  • Sacramento has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
  • Utah's record is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • Utah has a 23-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento is 19-16 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.3 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

L 124-90

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

W 116-103

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

L 111-103

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

W 123-85

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

L 104-102

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

L 125-95

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

W 115-112

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

L 114-113

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

L 131-115

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

L 106-100

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


