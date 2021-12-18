Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (20-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (10-17) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Spurs
- The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 109.5 the Spurs allow.
- Utah is 17-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 9-9.
- The Spurs score just 4.7 more points per game (108.8) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (104.1).
- San Antonio has put together a 7-11 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Utah is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.8 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.7 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs' Dejounte Murray racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (8.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.3 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott is consistent from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-108
Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
W 136-104
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
W 118-96
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
W 123-98
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
W 124-103
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
L 121-109
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
W 123-111
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
L 127-112
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
W 112-97
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
L 131-115
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/27/2021
Jazz
-
Home