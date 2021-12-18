Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (20-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (10-17) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Spurs

    • The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 109.5 the Spurs allow.
    • Utah is 17-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 9-9.
    • The Spurs score just 4.7 more points per game (108.8) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (104.1).
    • San Antonio has put together a 7-11 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Utah is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Jazz are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • In games Utah shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.
    • The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
    • San Antonio has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.8 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.7 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (8.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.3 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott is consistent from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 136-104

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-96

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    W 123-98

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-109

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    W 123-111

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    L 127-112

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-97

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    L 131-115

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

