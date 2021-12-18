Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (20-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (10-17) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Spurs

The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 109.5 the Spurs allow.

Utah is 17-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 9-9.

The Spurs score just 4.7 more points per game (108.8) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (104.1).

San Antonio has put together a 7-11 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.

Utah is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Jazz are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.

The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.8 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.7 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (8.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.3 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.

Doug McDermott is consistent from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Cavaliers W 109-108 Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves W 136-104 Away 12/9/2021 76ers W 118-96 Away 12/11/2021 Wizards W 123-98 Away 12/15/2021 Clippers W 124-103 Home 12/17/2021 Spurs - Home 12/18/2021 Wizards - Home 12/20/2021 Hornets - Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule