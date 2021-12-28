Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (23-9) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. The Spurs have also won three games in a row. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz

    • The 116.0 points per game the Jazz score are 6.2 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).
    • Utah is 20-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio has a 12-9 record when giving up fewer than 116.0 points.
    • The Spurs score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Jazz give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, San Antonio is 11-12.
    • Utah has a 19-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
    • The Jazz's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (10.8).
    • The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank fifth.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.4 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (17.8 per game), rebounds (8.4 per game), and assists (8.8 per game).
    • Doug McDermott is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jakob Poeltl with 1.5 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

