Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (41-24) take on the San Antonio Spurs (25-41) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-6
228.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record 113.7 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 113.0 the Spurs allow.
- When Utah puts up more than 113.0 points, it is 29-5.
- San Antonio has a 19-10 record when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 20-22 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Utah's record is 35-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 10th.
- The Jazz grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average (11.0).
- The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray collects 20.6 points and adds 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.5 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott is the most prolific from distance for the Spurs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
