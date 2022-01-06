Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (27-10) will try to extend a 10-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (17-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Jazz
- The Raptors record just 1.5 more points per game (107.6) than the Jazz give up (106.1).
- Toronto has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.
- When Utah gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 20-3.
- The Jazz put up an average of 116.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Utah is 28-4.
- Toronto's record is 18-10 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
- The Raptors average 13 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Jazz by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 6.5 assists.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell racks up 25.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Jazz.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 15.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.5 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Mitchell is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).
