Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

The Utah Jazz (27-10) will try to extend a 10-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (17-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Jazz

The Raptors record just 1.5 more points per game (107.6) than the Jazz give up (106.1).

Toronto has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 20-3.

The Jazz put up an average of 116.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Utah is 28-4.

Toronto's record is 18-10 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.

The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.

The Raptors average 13 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Jazz by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 6.5 assists.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch