    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) hits a three point shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (9-5) play the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Raptors

    • The 110.9 points per game the Jazz score are 5.7 more points than the Raptors allow (105.2).
    • Utah is 9-1 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 7-4.
    • The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • Toronto has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Utah has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Jazz make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
    • Utah has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Raptors have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
    • Toronto has compiled a 4-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.6 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).
    • VanVleet is the most prolific from distance for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa (0.8 per game).

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    L 107-100

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    W 110-98

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-100

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    L 111-105

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    W 120-85

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    L 116-103

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    L 104-88

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    L 127-121

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
