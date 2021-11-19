Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) hits a three point shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (9-5) play the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Raptors

The 110.9 points per game the Jazz score are 5.7 more points than the Raptors allow (105.2).

Utah is 9-1 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 7-4.

The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.

Utah has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.

The Jazz make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Utah has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Raptors have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Toronto has compiled a 4-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.6 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.

The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).

VanVleet is the most prolific from distance for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa (0.8 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Magic L 107-100 Away 11/9/2021 Hawks W 110-98 Home 11/11/2021 Pacers L 111-100 Home 11/13/2021 Heat L 111-105 Home 11/16/2021 76ers W 120-85 Home 11/18/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Kings - Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/24/2021 Thunder - Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule