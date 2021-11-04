How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

Two of the best teams from last season meet up in Atlanta.

The Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks face-off for the first time this season in a cross conference matchup. Both of these teams are looking to capitalize off the success of last season and to get over the hump of making and winning the NBA Finals.

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

It’s become a constant for the Jazz to find regular season success. Since the team drafted Donovan Mitchell it hasn’t missed the playoffs. Last year, they cemented themselves as a true force in the West when they posted a league best 52-20 record. This year they’re on the same pace. The Jazz sit at 6-1, tied for the highest winning percentage along with the Miami Heat. The only loss Utah suffered was on the road to a then one loss Chicago Bulls team.

Much like last year this team is winning games on both sides of the ball. The Jazz are fifth in the league in points per game (112) and second in point differential, holding opponents to a double-digit deficit consistently.

However, in tonight's game the Jazz could be without their leading scorer in Mitchell, who is questionable with an ankle sprain. If he sits that’s more than just a 24-point hole they have to replace, but a key initiator for the offense.

On the Hawks side of things it’s been an up-and-down start to the year. The Hawks come into this game losing three of the last four, including a loss in Brooklyn less than 24 hours ago. Taking on two finals favorites in back-to-back days isn’t an easy task for any team, but especially one whose stars are banged up. Currently John Collins is listed as a game time decision. Without Collins, Trae Young loses a large share of his assists and Atlanta loses another scoring threat.