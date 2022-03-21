How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets look to even the season series against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

This season has been another example of how great Kevin Durant is. Put a cast of quality NBA players around him and at worst, his team is a conference finals contenders. This season the Nets are 37-34 and 29-15 in games Durant has started. He has had to do this without Kyrie Irving (19 games played) and James Harden (traded), which will be the case again today with the Jazz (45-26) in town.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live Stream Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Durant went off again for 38 points (11-for-15), six rebounds and six assists in Brooklyn’s last win over the Blazers.

Since falling under .500 for the first time since October, Brooklyn has gone 5-1, beating quality teams and only losing on a buzzer beater to the Mavericks.

The Nets are averaging 126.7 points and giving up 112.0 points per game to their opponents. Without their full roster available, they have leaned into being a supernova offense with 29.8 assists per game.

On the other side for Utah, it has quietly won four of its last five games to secure its lead in the Northwest Division over the Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game during this stretch, as Utah is starting to get healthier and stronger after a disappointing run this season. Last season Utah finished with the best record in the league. They are starting to look like that team again.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
