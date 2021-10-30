Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jazz head to Chicago undefeated and looking for their fifth straight win on Saturday night when they take on the Bulls.
    Author:

    The Jazz (4–0) are the last undefeated team in the NBA. They will put their undefeated record on the line Saturday against the Bulls in Chicago.

    Utah has gotten off to a quick start and has won three of its four games by double-digits.

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

    Live stream the Jazz at Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jazz have succeeded with a balanced scoring attack that features six players averaging at least 10.0 points per game. Donovan Mitchell continues to be the leader for Utah, averaging 20.0 per game.

    On Saturday, the competition ramps up for Utah as it travels to Chicago to take on a revamped Bulls team that just lost its first game of the year Thursday.

    The Bulls made a late comeback against the Knicks on Thursday, but DeMar DeRozan's last-second shot missed its target and Chicago went home with its first loss of the year.

    Despite the loss, the Bulls have had a great start. The additions of DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have helped spark Chicago.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
