How to Watch Jazz at Cavaliers

    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a Sunday afternoon matchup, the Utah Jazz will be in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.
    Two teams riding winning streaks into Sunday will face off in Cleveland. In an afternoon showcase, the Cavaliers are hosting the Utah Jazz.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Dec 5, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah is on a three-game winning streak coming into today’s matchup. It’s been one of the best teams in the Western Conference to this point, winning seven of its last 10 contests.

    The Jazz have five players that average at least 14 points per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way with 23.7 points per contest. Rudy Gobert has been spectacular on the glass this season, pulling down 14.4 rebounds per game.

    Cleveland is in the middle of a four-game winning streak, sitting in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. While the Cavs have a record of 13-10, they’re just 5-6 at home this season. Can they get a win on their home court today?

    The Cavaliers are coming off of a very impressive win over an East foe in the Washington Wizards. If they’re able to ride that momentum into this matchup with the Jazz, they’ll have a good chance at extending their streak of wins.

    Utah had the NBA’s best 2020-21 regular season record and is on track to potentially do the same again this season if they play well the rest of the way.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
