How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

On Monday night in NBA action, the Jazz will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Monday night with quite a few good games to watch. One of those will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas. Both teams are potential contenders in the Western Conference and that should make for a very intriguing matchup.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

The Jazz are 40-23 on the season and are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Utah has a good mix of offensive and defensive skill and having a star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will always give them a shot. Last time out, the Jazz beat the Thunder by a final score of 116-103.

The Mavericks are 39-25 and have been playing extremely good basketball as of late. Luka Doncic has been dominant and the roster around him fits very well. Dallas is coming off of a 114-113 victory over the Kings in its last game.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show tonight. Fans won't want to miss this matchup.

