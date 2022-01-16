How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

The Jazz look to keep the Nuggets at bay in a Western Conference matchup on Sunday.

This is the third game of the season between the Jazz (28-14) and the Nuggets (22-19). Utah took the first two and are looking to win the season series today. Denver is playing well, winning four of its last five, including back-to-back wins by over 30 points.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Utah won its last game against Denver behind a strong third quarter from Bojan Bogdanovic. He finished the game with 36 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

In their two games this season, the Jazz are averaging 118.5 points per game, with Denver scoring 109.5 points per game.

Utah has won both of the games behind a strong offense, making an average of 13 three-pointers and 18.5 free throws per game. The Jazz are also taking care of the ball with only 10 turnovers per game.

Bogdanovic was the star of the second meeting with 36 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Rudy Gobert paced took over in the first game with his 23 points, 16 rebounds and 16 free throw attempts.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic is having a field day against Utah, averaging 25.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

