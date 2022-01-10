How to Watch Jazz at Pistons

The Jazz enter Monday's game against the Pistons looking to shake off a loss against the Pacers.

The Jazz (28–12) are in third place in the Western Conference and in fourth place the NBA overall heading into Monday's game against Detroit. The Pistons (8–30), meanwhile, are in second-to-last place in the league, but have showed improvement in the new year.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Pistons got in the win column in their last outing, making it three wins in their last five games. They are starting to look a little more like a team.

While the Pistons have won three of their last five games, the Jazz have lost three of five games for their second-worst spell of the season.

Two of Utah's losses came without All-Star Rudy Gobert, who is in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert is expected to miss Monday's game, along with Rudy Gay and Joe Ingles, who are also in the health and safety protocols.

On the other side, the Pistons have looked a lot better in their last five games, scoring an average of 105.6 points and 24.2 assists per game. Those are all up from their previous 33 games, in which they scored 100.2 points per game with 21.5 assists.

The Pistons will not make a run at the playoffs this season, but they are starting to grow as the season progresses.

