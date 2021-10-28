How to Watch Jazz at Rockets

The Jazz are riding high off a huge early-season win over Denver and look to stay undefeated.

The Utah Jazz (3-0) are starting the season where they left off last year as one of the best overall teams in the NBA.

They face a Houston Rockets (1-3) team that has a lot of fun talent but is very clearly at the bottom of the NBA totem pole. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are going to be enthusiastic in baptizing the Rockets new young duo in Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün.

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Green is already setting franchise rookie records, and with his play could easily start setting league rookie records:

It's a small sample size, but the Jazz already hold the second-best net rating in the league (+14.1), based on their consistent offense (fourth, 113.4) and stalwart defense (fifth, 99.4). They look motivated and energized.

Mitchell (21.7 points per game) is leading five double-digit scorers, with two more putting up at least 8.0 points per game.

The most impressive wrinkle to the offense is Gobert scoring a career-high 18.7 points per game. That is +2.8 more points than his previous best of 15.9 from the 2018-2019 season. Utilizing Gobert on offense is going to be crucial to making teams pay when they go small and having a plan to combat that, unlike in the playoffs.

For the Rockets, it's all about the kids. Through four games Green is averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with Şengün coming off the bench with 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and most impressive, 2.3 steals per game.

The Rockets found some terrific young building blocks but will run into a ready-made brick wall today.

