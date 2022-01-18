How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

The Jazz head to Los Angeles on Monday night to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Jazz visit Los Angeles on Monday night coming off a 125-102 win against the Nuggets on Sunday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Jazz.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The four straight losses was the longest streak of the year for the Jazz, as they have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference all year.

Utah is now 29-14 and tied with the streaking Grizzlies for third place in the Western Conference. The Jazz also sit two games back of the Warriors for second place.

Monday night the Jazz will look to win their second straight game on the road when they take on a Lakers team that has lost three straight.

The Lakers are back home after losing two straight road games to the Kings and Nuggets. Not only did they lose, they got blown out by Denver in a 133-96 loss. It was not a good game for Los Angeles and dropped the Lakers back under .500 at 21-22 and has them currently in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Monday night they hope a game back on their home court can snap them out of their funk and a three-game losing streak.

