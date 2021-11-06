How to Watch Jazz at Heat

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This clash could be a preview of the NBA Finals as the Jazz and Heat meet on Saturday night.
    Author:

    So far this season, the Jazz (7–1) are playing with the rhythm and a focus of a team that has one goal: a championship. The same can be said for the Heat (6–2), though they have yet to play at full strength.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Miami Heat today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Utah Jazz at Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jordan Clarkson showed why he is one of the most dangerous scorers in the entire NBA with 30 points in Utah's 116–98 win against the Hawks on Thursday.

    The Jazz are the most balanced team in the league. They have the fifth-best scoring offense (112.8 points) and fourth-best scoring defense (100.1 points), with the second-best net rating (+12.6). They have five players scoring in double-figures and are winning with waves of strong NBA players wearing out their opponents.

    The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay (heel), and have Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Royce O’Neale (ankle) listed as questionable.

    The Heat have limited opponents to just 98.4 points per game, the best in the NBA.

    They will be without Victor Oladipo (knee), and have Kyle Lowry (ankle) listed as questionable and KZ Okpala (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) listed as day-to-day.

    Both of these teams have strong coaching and defense, which could make this game an NBA Finals preview.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17081590
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Heat

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17078495
    College Football

    How to Watch Indiana at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17104158
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston vs. South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) reacts a 21 yard touchdown play against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) runs in between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) brings down Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6). The Florida Gators played the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators Syndication Gainesville Sun
    College Football

    Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) reacts after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy