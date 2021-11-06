How to Watch Jazz at Heat

This clash could be a preview of the NBA Finals as the Jazz and Heat meet on Saturday night.

So far this season, the Jazz (7–1) are playing with the rhythm and a focus of a team that has one goal: a championship. The same can be said for the Heat (6–2), though they have yet to play at full strength.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Utah Jazz at Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jordan Clarkson showed why he is one of the most dangerous scorers in the entire NBA with 30 points in Utah's 116–98 win against the Hawks on Thursday.

The Jazz are the most balanced team in the league. They have the fifth-best scoring offense (112.8 points) and fourth-best scoring defense (100.1 points), with the second-best net rating (+12.6). They have five players scoring in double-figures and are winning with waves of strong NBA players wearing out their opponents.

The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay (heel), and have Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Royce O’Neale (ankle) listed as questionable.

The Heat have limited opponents to just 98.4 points per game, the best in the NBA.

They will be without Victor Oladipo (knee), and have Kyle Lowry (ankle) listed as questionable and KZ Okpala (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) listed as day-to-day.

Both of these teams have strong coaching and defense, which could make this game an NBA Finals preview.

Regional restrictions may apply.