How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks

    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is a potential early season NBA Finals preview with two teams with only one goal in mind.
    Author:

    The Jazz (4-1) just keep rolling along. Regardless of injury or controversy, over the past two seasons something clicked, and they are consistently one of the best teams in the game. 

    Their eyes are on a championship, which is what the Milwaukee Bucks just won. Both of these teams play such a fun, balanced and athletic brand of basketball that should make for one of the most entertaining games of the young season.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

    Live Stream Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jazz are coming off their first loss of the season after crushing teams by 17.75 points a night. On the season, they are 10th in points per game (112.0) and forth in defense (99.0), with the second best net rating (+12.9) overall.

    Through five games, the big revelation has been Rudy Gobert on offense. It has always been there, especially if you watch his international games, but the Jazz are using him on both ends this season. He is averaging a career-high in points (17.8), free throw attempts (8.8), free throw percentage (70.5%) and both offensive (4.4) and total rebounds (19.0).

    They will be without Mike Conley (rest), Rudy Gay (right heel) and Miye Oni (Illness). Eric Paschall (Illness) and Hassan Whiteside are probable.

    For the Bucks, they will be without Jrue Holiday (ankle), Brook Lopez (back), Donte DiVincenzo (foot) and Bobby Portis (reconditioning) again.

    The Bucks are keeping their heads above water with Giannis Antetokounmpo and playing downhill basketball. They are getting to the free throw line the third-most times (22.8) per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

