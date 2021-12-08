How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz travel to Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Jazz are 16-7 and the No. 1 team in the Northwest. They are 4-1 in their last five games and are currently on a four-game winning streak. 

    They rank No. 2 in the NBA in points scored per game with 114 and No. 5 in rebounds per game with 46.3. They also shoot extremely efficiently, ranking No. 3 in field goal percentage (47.5%) and No. 4 in three-point percentage (36.9%).

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet

    Live stream the Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves have not had the season that they had hoped for. They sit at 11-13 through 24 games and No. 3 in the Northwest. 

    Injuries might be the most notable thing to talk about in this game. The Jazz could possibly be without Mike Conley due to a sore Achilles, and Minnesota could be without Patrick Beverley (adductor strain), D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone).

    This is the first of four matchups between these two teams with them splitting games at home two and two. This game in Minnesota is a must-win for the Timberwolves as they look to stay relevant this season and catch the Jazz.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
