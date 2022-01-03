How to Watch Jazz at Pelicans

The Jazz hit the road to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The NBA season will continue Monday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic causing some games to be postponed this season, the league continues to push forward. One intriguing game tonight will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jazz have compiled a 26–10 record and are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Donovan Mitchell & Co. have picked up where they left off last season. Last time out, the Jazz ended up losing to the Warriors by a final score of 123–116.

On the other side, the Pelicans have struggled to begin the year. They are just 13–23 so far and Zion Williamson has yet to play due to injury issues. New Orleans is coming off a 136–113 loss against the Bucks but has shown flashes of improvement recently.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Jazz are favored to win, the Pelicans will not go down without a big fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.